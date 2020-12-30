Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 730,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,742. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

