Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $103.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $105.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.52 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

LPRO traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.