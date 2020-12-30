Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Post posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on POST shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.79. 7,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

