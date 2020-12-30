Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.30. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,225. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

