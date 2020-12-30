Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to report sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Cheniere Energy posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

LNG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 2,433,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

