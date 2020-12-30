Zacks: Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $54.10 million. DMC Global reported sales of $86.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $225.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a P/E ratio of -110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

