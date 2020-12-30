Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the highest is $3.17. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $13.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

