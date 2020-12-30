Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $505.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.68 million and the highest is $517.90 million. Farfetch reported sales of $382.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.52. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

