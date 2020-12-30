Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Fortive reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

