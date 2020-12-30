Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $146.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $170.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $712.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

