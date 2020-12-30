Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce sales of $28.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $28.04 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $117.93 million to $126.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

