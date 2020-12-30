Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.71 billion and the highest is $12.31 billion. Sysco posted sales of $15.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $51.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.42 billion to $52.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.79 billion to $59.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,364. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

