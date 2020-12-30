Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

EGHT opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $2,421,155. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 451.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

