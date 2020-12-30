Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

