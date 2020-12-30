Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 323,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $688.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.54. Cowen has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

