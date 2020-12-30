Zacks Investment Research Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Sell

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

CHDN stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 141,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.66. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

