Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd.

NYSE CVEO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Civeo has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $80,155.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

