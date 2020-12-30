Zacks Investment Research Lowers Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Sell

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

IDRA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.