Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Hold

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 375.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 95.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.