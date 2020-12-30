Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to “Buy”

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.18 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.