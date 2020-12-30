Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut BlackLine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BL opened at $131.68 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

