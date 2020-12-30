Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBN. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

