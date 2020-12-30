Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Buy

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

