Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0003

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $157,398.38 and $48,281.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

