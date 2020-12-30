Zel Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $722,004.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00223130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,222,850 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

