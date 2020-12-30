ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Trading Down 0.5%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 320,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 187,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$290.18 million and a PE ratio of -180.53.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

