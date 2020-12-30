Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s share price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.84. 2,101,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,725,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. BidaskClub raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

