$0.01 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

AGFS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 87,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,631. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

