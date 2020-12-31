-$0.06 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,922 shares of company stock worth $25,255,170 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,640,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 2,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 437.20 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.