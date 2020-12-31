$0.11 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

KINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

KINS stock remained flat at $$6.62 on Friday. 11,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,330. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

