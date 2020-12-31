$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,111. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

