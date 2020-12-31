-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

KIN stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

