$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

