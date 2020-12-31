-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($4.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.33.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

