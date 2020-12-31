$0.43 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 162,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 232,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $8,977,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

