-$0.51 EPS Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.52). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($6.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.36) to ($6.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13).

FBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 73,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $467.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.