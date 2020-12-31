$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.48. Trimble also reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 584,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trimble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

