$0.71 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 73,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

