-$0.89 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). SkyWest reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

SKYW stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.