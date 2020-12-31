-$0.98 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.