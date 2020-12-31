$1.78 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.99. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.44.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.56 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $3,107,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 51,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 106,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

