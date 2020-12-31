10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Receives $128.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Bank of America increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,946,683 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,562,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period.

NYSE TXG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.93. 19,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

