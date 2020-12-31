$157.30 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $157.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.60 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $199.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $625.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.61 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720.95 million, with estimates ranging from $714.49 million to $727.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $38.44. 79,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $918.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

