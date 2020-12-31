17,000 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,797,000.

Chindata Group stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

