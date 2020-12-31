$177.76 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $177.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

