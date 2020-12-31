$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

