1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Trading 6.3% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $7.93. 309,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 233,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59.

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

