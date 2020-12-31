$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.