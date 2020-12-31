$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Yum China by 252.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 438,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 314,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock remained flat at $$57.12 on Monday. 20,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,712. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

