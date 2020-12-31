-$2.16 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce ($2.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.01). Precision Drilling reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.83) to ($6.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($8.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

PDS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 2,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $227.50 million, a PE ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.